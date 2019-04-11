Vionic is Introducing a Slip-Resistant Shoe Line for Nurses and Teachers

Slip-resistant footwear is getting a comfort boost with the debut of Vionic Pro. The company, known for its tech-driven athletic to dress footwear featuring built-in orthotics with enhanced arch support, is bringing its support technology to a line of men’s and women’s slip-resistant shoes for service professionals, safety-minded teachers, sales associates and anyone on their feet all day.

The athletic-inspired styles boast a removable contoured, cushioned footbed with the proprietary Vio-Motion system with a deep heel to stabilize and position the foot. Select shoes are done in oil- and-water-resistant leather, while others feature mesh uppers for breathability. The collection is available in a range of sizes and widths and available online.

Slips and falls can take a financial toll on companies from manufacturing plants to restaurants and hospitals. Employees can be absent for weeks and often months, while insurance costs continue to climb. And, since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 2.4 million jobs could be added to the sector beginning in 2016 through 2026, slip-resistant footwear is increasingly becoming important.

But, don’t think these safety styles are just for wear on the job. Slippery surfaces can show up anywhere, from sidewalks to offices. These slip-resistant looks can also double for rain wear, offering protection from slick streets. And, don’t forget about staying safe in your own kitchen by stepping into a pair of slip-resistant footwear.

