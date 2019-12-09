Toms’ Spring ’20 Collection Takes Inspiration From the Lush Pacific Islands

Tom’s head of footwear design Rose Jones is channeling the Pacific Islands for the brand’s spring ’20 collection.

Jones and her design team evoked the lush islands of Okinawa and Hawaii for Toms’ spring ’20 collection. The series of sandals and casuals incorporate Japanese influences such as minimal pattern details, workwear fabrics and denim, which are interpreted in soft hues of pale blues and grays.

In contrast, Hawaii’s tropical climate comes through in vibrant colors and palm prints. For more firsthand inspiration, the Toms team of day trippers left their headquarters in Los Angeles behind and headed to nearby Catalina Island where they soaked up the local atmosphere. “We loved the ’90s color palette we saw in the beachside stores and marinas,” said Jones. “We took the cabana stripes and incorporated kitschy prints including mermaids and seashells.”

The Japanese island of Okinawa inspired the Toms design team. CREDIT: Toms

With travel always influencing the collections, Rose said, “We recreate silhouettes like those you’d find on vacation or journeys overseas such as espadrilles or flats, or simple leather sandals you’d find in the markets of Italy or Spain.”

Toms is introducing the Freya sandal, a slingback style on an ultra-low wedge and squared-off toe. For added comfort and security it comes with a toe loop. “This 3-strap design gave us the opportunity to color and material block, something we love to do.”

Toms toe ring sandal for spring ’20.

The design team has also added several simple slides to the collection, since they’re a staple in women’s closets today. “Our Viviana slide is in an origami twist of two shades of chambray, referencing the Japanese influence.”

Jones also expanded the wedge offering, including the Willow, a wedge with a ‘70s vibe done with a cork wrap and cross strap.

