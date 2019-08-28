Tommy x Zendaya’s Latest Collab Features Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend — the Snakeskin Boot

Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya are providing fans a first look at their fall ’19 collaboration — and it’s all about the season’s biggest shoe trend: snakeskin.

Prominently featured in the range is the snakeskin boot. Boots are a recurring theme for autumn as temperatures dip — and animal print is everywhere this season. While everything from cheetah to zebra is popular for fall, snakeskin is seemingly everywhere. Python print boots, propelled by Instagram favorite brands like Paris Texas, are appearing in pretty much ever color imaginable.

A model in the Tommy x Zendaya lookbook wearing snakeskin boots. CREDIT: Courtesy

Tommy x Zendaya’s range uses snakeskin as a neutral this fall. In terms of shoes, the print can be found on sleek knee-high boots with an almond-shaped toe. Handbags, pants and skirts boast snake-print, too. Leopard — another( ever-popular) animal-print neutral — appearing in the collection as well.

A leopard-print Tommy x Zendaya look. CREDIT: Courtesy

With regard to footwear, the other major trend being offered by Tommy x Zendaya is the platform pump. A height-boosting style that may remind some of ’70s fashion, the platform made appearances aplenty on fall ’19 runways last season.

Trendy platforms from Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

Hilfiger is sticking with the see-now, buy-now model for fall ’19, as he has done for the past few seasons. The collection will be made available for purchase on Sept. 8 following the TommyNow show at New York Fashion Week. This year’s show marks Tommy’s first time at NYFW since 2016, when he first began employing the see-now-buy-now model.

A Tommy x Zendaya fall ’19 look featuring snakeskin boots. CREDIT: Courtesy

Immediately after the September NYFW show, apparel and accessories straight off the runway will be shoppable internationally via Tommy.com, select Tommy Hilfiger stores, select wholesale partners and on social media. In the U.S., Nordstrom has exclusive wholesale rights to Tommy x Zendaya; styles will be carried on the retailer’s website and at select Nordstrom locations.

A Tommy x Zendaya model wears snake-print pants. CREDIT: Courtesy

Zendaya and Hilfiger announced their partnership in October 2018 and showed their first collaborative capsule at Paris Fashion Week in February. The cast at the buzzy show consisted entirely of people of color — with star power from Winnie Harlow, Dilone and even Grace Jones.

Grace Jones dancing on the runway in thigh-high boots at TommyNow’s PFW show for spring ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

