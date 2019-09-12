Target Is Rereleasing Hundreds of Items From Altuzurra, Lilly Pulitzer and More Designer Collaborations

In honor of Target’s 20th anniversary this year, the retailer is bringing back 20 of its limited-edition designer collections. The line will include over 300 released items, including apparel, accessories and home goods for men, women and kids from designer labels like Altuzurra, Lilly Pulitzer, Anna Sui, Missoni and more.

“Two decades ago, when we first set out to make beautifully designed products affordable, we created a movement in retail and culture that proclaimed that design could be — and should be — for all,” said executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Rick Gomez, in a press release. “This Anniversary Collection takes our guests on a nostalgic journey through our designer collaboration history where they can discover products that they’ll fall in love with all over again, or for some, for the very first time. We’re so proud of this 20th Anniversary Collection and look forward to continuing to bring our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design they can’t find anywhere else.”

Altuzurra x Target collection. CREDIT: Target

Anna Sui x Target collection. CREDIT: Target

The collection, set to offer extended sizing for women’s apparel and retail between $7 to $160, will be available in Target stores and Target.com starting Sept. 14. It appears the retailer is already expecting hordes of shoppers, as purchases will be limited to five identical pieces by size and color per customer. And there’s good reason to believe the offerings will go fast. In fact, the collections sold out within minutes when they originally launched (for example, customers lined up outside stores for the Lilly Pulitzer x Target collection in 2015, and there was such high demand for it online, the retailer’s website crashed.

Celebrities such as Tyra Banks and Ashley Graham gave shoppers a first look at the designer goods last week, wearing pieces from the line at Target’s 20 Years of Design pop-up party. All of the items are also now available to preview on the retailer’s website.

