Kendall Jenner & Willow Smith Star in an Empowering Campaign for Stuart Weitzman

For the first time, Stuart Weitzman is launching its new campaign for spring 2019 in a four-part series. Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell serve as the cast of models for the first installment.
The #SWWomen campaign, which is meant to celebrate independent women and their authenticity, was photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Featuring a nude color palette, the collection is comprised of classic styles such as the brand’s cult favorite Nudist stiletto sandal, the Nunakedstraight kitten heel sandal and the timeless Anna pump.
The range also introduces a few new models including the Nudistdisco, which serves as a new take on the brand’s signature sandal with a platform, the Sunray platform sandal boasting a chunky heel and the pointy-toed Landry bootie, which Smith and Jenner are both rocking below. Styles are available in leather, patent leather, suede and metallic caviar leather.
Jenner took to Instagram today to share the campaign. “Excited to be part of the @stuartweitzman Spring 2019 campaign with @yangmimimi912, @willowsmith and @jean_campbell !!! #StuartWeitzman #SWWomen,” she wrote.
Retail prices range from $398 to $575. Shop the #SWWomen collection on Stuartweitzman.com now.
