Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner & Willow Smith Star in an Empowering Campaign for Stuart Weitzman

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Stuart Weitzman spring 2019 campaign
Stuart Weitzman's spring '19 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

For the first time, Stuart Weitzman is launching its new campaign for spring 2019 in a four-part series. Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell serve as the cast of models for the first installment.

The #SWWomen campaign, which is meant to celebrate independent women and their authenticity, was photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Featuring a nude color palette, the collection is comprised of classic styles such as the brand’s cult favorite Nudist stiletto sandal, the Nunakedstraight kitten heel sandal and the timeless Anna pump.

stuart weitzman spring summer 2019 campaign, Kendall Jenner, Yang Mi, Willow Smith, Jean Campbell
(L-R): Kendall Jenner, Jean Campbell, Willow Smith and Yang Mi modeling sandals from Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The range also introduces a few new models including the Nudistdisco, which serves as a new take on the brand’s signature sandal with a platform, the Sunray platform sandal boasting a chunky heel and the pointy-toed Landry bootie, which Smith and Jenner are both rocking below. Styles are available in leather, patent leather, suede and metallic caviar leather.

stuart weitzman spring 2019 campaign, willow smith, kendall jenner
(L-R): Willow Smith and Kendall Jenner modeling Stuart Weitzman’s new Landry bootie.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Jenner took to Instagram today to share the campaign. “Excited to be part of the @stuartweitzman Spring 2019 campaign with @yangmimimi912@willowsmith and @jean_campbell !!! #StuartWeitzman #SWWomen,” she wrote.

Retail prices range from $398 to $575. Shop the #SWWomen collection on Stuartweitzman.com now.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Hits McDonald’s After the British Fashion Awards in Two-Tone Boots

Coach & Kate Spade Power Tapestry as Stuart Weitzman Shoulders Production Challenges

Kendall Jenner Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Gold Dress at British Fashion Awards

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad