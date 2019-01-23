Kendall Jenner & Willow Smith Star in an Empowering Campaign for Stuart Weitzman

For the first time, Stuart Weitzman is launching its new campaign for spring 2019 in a four-part series. Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell serve as the cast of models for the first installment.

The #SWWomen campaign, which is meant to celebrate independent women and their authenticity, was photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Featuring a nude color palette, the collection is comprised of classic styles such as the brand’s cult favorite Nudist stiletto sandal, the Nunakedstraight kitten heel sandal and the timeless Anna pump.

(L-R): Kendall Jenner, Jean Campbell, Willow Smith and Yang Mi modeling sandals from Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The range also introduces a few new models including the Nudistdisco, which serves as a new take on the brand’s signature sandal with a platform, the Sunray platform sandal boasting a chunky heel and the pointy-toed Landry bootie, which Smith and Jenner are both rocking below. Styles are available in leather, patent leather, suede and metallic caviar leather.

(L-R): Willow Smith and Kendall Jenner modeling Stuart Weitzman’s new Landry bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Jenner took to Instagram today to share the campaign. “Excited to be part of the @stuartweitzman Spring 2019 campaign with @yangmimimi912, @willowsmith and @jean_campbell !!! #StuartWeitzman #SWWomen,” she wrote.

Retail prices range from $398 to $575. Shop the #SWWomen collection on Stuartweitzman.com now.

