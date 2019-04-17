Steve Madden Is Reviving Its Distinctive Platform Sandals From the ’90s

From dad sneakers to strappy sandals, it’s no secret ’90s shoe styles are experiencing a renaissance as of late. And now Steve Madden is the latest designer to embrace the nostalgic trend by bringing back its classic platform sandal in collaboration with Urban Outfitters.

The shoes, which debuted in 1994, are available in two styles: the “Scrunchy” slide and “Contempo” flip-flop. They both feature a 3-inch foam and rubber sole for added height without sacrificing comfort and come in a range of vibrant to neutral colors — including pink, lime green and black for the “Scrunchy” ($70) and orange, white and black for the “Contempo” ($60).

“Since the very beginning, it’s been all about platforms for us,” Madden said in a press release. “We figured now was the best time to reinvent these styles.”

Steve Madden Scrunchy pink platform sandal. CREDIT: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Contempo black platform sandal. CREDIT: Steve Madden

Whether worn with distressed jeans or a flirty sundress, these sandals will offer the perfect retro touch to any casual summer look. Eager to nab a pair for yourself? Sizes are already selling out, so you’ll want to act fast. Head to Urbanoutfitters.com to secure your favorites while you still can.

