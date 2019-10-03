Sorel’s First Fashion Show Sent 100 Women Down a Mile-Long Runway in the Rain

The Sorel mile-long runway event in New York's Meatpacking District on Oct. 2.

Sorel’s boots are made to withstand any weather condition — and the shoes were put to the test at the brand’s first-ever runway show Oct. 2, which sent models on a mile-long walk through the rain in New York City’s Meatpacking district.

Models walked from the covered Highline Stages to the High Line’s elevated pathway and back, braving uneven cobblestone and precipitation along the way.

The Sorel mile-long runway event in New York’s Meatpacking District on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

While Sorel provided the boots, the rest of the wardrobe for the 100 models was provided by Nordstrom Trunk Club. Celebrity stylist Kate Young, who works with Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner, put together the models’ looks.

“[Kate is] based in the city, and in some ways she fits the exact profile of our consumer: an unstoppable and powerful woman. We know how in demand she is — in fashion in general, and in Hollywood,” Mark Nenow, president of Sorel, said of the partnership.

Kate Young poses on the runway at the Sorel show. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Sorel is donating 100 pairs of unworn shoes to Dress for Success’ New York chapter; Trunk Club apparel selections are also being given away.

The show followed a see-now, buy-now model, and customers can shop styles straight off the runway on Sorel.com.

“It really represents a moment for the brand. Sorel’s been a footwear brand in the market for a long, long time,” said Nenow. “I think this show really represents a moment in the brand’s transformation and where the brand is headed to continue to resonate with our consumer and to deliver powerful footwear on a day in, day out basis.”

Want more?

Celebrities Really Love Their Sorel Boots at Sundance

Shop the Sorel Boots Celebrities Love