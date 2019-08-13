Size-Inclusive Clothing Line Sanctuary Is Launching Shoes

Joining the growing category of brands offering head-to-toe dressing is women’s size-inclusive Sanctuary, known for its laid-back California clothing aesthetic infused with an energetic New York vibe.

For spring ’20, the label is launching footwear via a partnership with licensing company Highline United. “We like to call [Sanctuary] a mother-daughter brand,” co-founder Debra Polanco said about the line, which is currently sold in Revolve and Nordstrom. “It focuses on their common psychographics. It’s about what both like.”

The collection is also honing in on the millennial customer, according to Polanco. “For millenials in the work force, our shoes needed to be attainable. It’s what she can afford to wear 24/7.” The line will retail from $99-$249.

According to Highline, the inspiration for the debut collection is about versatility and wearability. Included in the 100-SKU collection are modern looks designed to take women from dawn to dusk and includes sandals, moccasins and boots. There’s also a concise offering of sustainable sneakers, a initiative that will be expanded with future collections, part of the company’s Smart Creation approach to design.

The styles are all named for individual dance steps and moves, inspired by a saying shared between Polanco and her daughters — “If it makes you dance, then buy them.” For example, Steppie is a mule, and Two Step, a western-inspired short boot. For enhanced comfort, the shoes feature breathable leather sock linings and foam padding for shock absorption.

The collection is made in Asia and will be available in department stores, boutiques and online in January.

