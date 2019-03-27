Shopbop Fashion Director Shares What Shoe Style She Will Be Wearing All Spring & Summer

The chunky silhouette is in full bloom this spring. Designers and brands have updated the clean, classic sport sandal to exaggerated versions, and consumers, including Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maguire, are loving it.

Complete with platform, contoured outsoles and Velcro straps, these warm-weathered athletic sandals bring comfort to the forefront this season. Plus, it’s an ideal contrast to any feminine and floral ensemble.

Maguire told FN, “My go-to look this spring will be an uber-comfortable sport sandal paired with a great pair of longer length denim shorts, a vibrant tie dye top and wraparound shielded sunnies.”

“Toga Pulla, Isabel Marant, Proenza Schouler and Ganni all nailed it this season. We’ll definitely see these throughout the summer,” she added.

Don’t worry if you’ve already invested in the trendy pool slides that came alive during the past two summers, Maguire said the look is still in style. “Bonus points if they’re athleisure inspired and a bit sportier,” she said. “Think classic Tevas.”

When it comes to transitioning from winter to spring, however, the fashion expert is looking to animal print boots. “I’m obsessed with the modern cowboy-inspired-boot trend that is new for the season,” she said. “I’ll be wearing them with dresses, jeans and a T-shirt, skirts — anything and everything.” She particularly a fan of R13’s Harness cowboy boots at the moment.

Keep scrolling to see chunky, sporty sandals available for purchase at Shopbop.com now.

Toga Pulla Woven sporty sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop.com

To buy: Toga Pulla Woven sporty sandal, $480, Shopbop.com.

Ganni sporty slide.

To buy: Ganni sporty slide sandal, $395, Shopbop.com.

Jeffrey Campbell Work Out sporty sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop.com

To buy: Jeffrey Campbell Work Out sporty sandal, $130, Shopbop.com.

Buffalo London Classic Kicks Bo sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop.com

To buy: Buffalo London Classic Kicks Bo sandal, $220, Shopbop.com.

Fila Disruptor sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop.com

To buy: Fila Disruptor sandal, $60, Shopbop.com.

