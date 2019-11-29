Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Brand Is Having a Huge Black Friday Sale

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
meghan markle, red, leather skirt, red heels, burgundy, roundtable, gender equality, prince harry
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today on Black Friday, give your closet a royal gift at a discounted price.

Sarah Flint, one of Meghan Markle’s most beloved shoe brands, is having a sale that’s worth shopping. Most recently, Meghan Markle stepped out in the brand’s Perfect pump at a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in October, but the former “Suits” star has been wearing the brand even before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

Sarah Flint is having a Black Friday and Cyber Monday “Buy More, Save More” deal that started Nov. 25 and runs until Dec. 2. This rare sale will be one of the few times that fans of the brand can buy styles at a discount; the deal goes: buy two pairs, get $100 off; buy three pairs, get $150 off; and buy four pairs, get $200 off. Additionally, new customers will receive 20% off their purchase.

 

sarah flint tortoiseshell heel pumps
Sarah Flint’s Jay pump.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Sarah Flint's Jay pumps 100 $395
Buy it
sarah flint meghan markle shoes
Sarah Flint’s Natalie flats.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint.
Buy: Sarah Flint's Natalie flats $345
Buy it
sarah flint, bootie, sophia
Sarah Flint’s Sophia bootie.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Sophia bootie $565
Buy it
sarah flint, pump, red
Sarah Flint’s Perfect 100 pump.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Perfect pump 100 $355
Buy it
Sarah Flint Resort '16 Shoes
Sarah Flint’s Grear sandals in orange.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Grear sandals $245
Buy it
sarah flint, sneakers, charlotte
Sarah Flint’s Charlotte sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Charlotte sneaker. $295
Buy it
sarah flint, boot, marina, green
Sarah Flint’s Marina boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Marina boot $695
Buy it
sarah flint, andrea, slides
Sarah Flint’s Andrea slide.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sarah Flint's Andrea slide $295
Buy it
sarah flint, adrianna boot
Sarah Flint’s Adrianna 35 boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Adrianna 35 boot. $625
Buy it
sarah flint, alysia, loafer
Sarah Flint’s Alysia loafer.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Alysia loafer. $375
Buy it
sarah flint, lily, flat
Sarah Flint’s Lily flat.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint
Buy: Sarah Flint's Lily flats $365
Buy it

Want more?

Sarah Flint’s Debut Pop-Up Store Is Like an Invitation to Her Home

Sarah Flint Reveals What It Really Means When Meghan Markle Wears Her Shoes

Sarah Flint’s Pre-Fall Shoe Collection Is Pretty as a Picture

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad