Ruthie Davis x Disney Princess Jasmine Collab Has Bejeweled Sneakers and Tiger Heels

Ruthie Davis’ third Disney princess capsule is here — and this time, she’s taking inspiration from Princess Jasmine of “Aladdin.”

The designer, who has a strong fan base that includes Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, has nine styles for fall ’19 that pay homage to the character.

Ruthie Davis Abu sandal. CREDIT: Ruthie Davis

The shoes follow the release of buzzy “Snow White”- and “Mulan”-themed capsules. The latest range features iconography inspired by the 1992 animated classic’s Disney characters, with sleek stilettos, platform sneakers and metallic booties among the choices.

Ruthie Davis’ Golden Beetle ankle boot. CREDIT: Ruthie Davis

“I am honored to work with a team at Disney who is smart, professional and the ultimate creative team players. We inspire each other, and our collaboration has been seamless. What my brand stands for and what Disney princess stands for are totally in sync,” Davis explained in a statement.

Ruthie Davis’ Heart of Courage platform sneaker. CREDIT: Ruthie Davis

The collection coincides with the release of the much-discussed “Aladdin” live-action film, which features Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the genie and Mena Massoud as the titular character.

Ruthie Davis’ Own Your World stiletto. CREDIT: Ruthie Davis

Davis nabbed the 2019 American Image Award for Collaboration of the Year — an honor doled out by the American Apparel & Footwear Association — for her past work with Disney.

The Princess Jasmine collection can be preordered exclusively at Ruthiedavis.com, with prices ranging from $395 to $898. Items will be available to purchase at other retailers beginning June 1.

Ruthie Davis’ Rajah pump. CREDIT: Ruthie Davis

