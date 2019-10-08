Rothy’s Debuts Winter-Friendly Collection Made With Cozy Wool

Get cozy with Rothy’s this fall as the company unveils its first new material since the launch of the collection, a series of looks in luxe merino wool.

Keeping true to the brand’s sustainability platform, the wool is blended with its proprietary PET yarn derived from recycled plastic water bottles. Called the core Merino Collection, the new line includes Rothy’s five signature silhouettes. And, for its first-ever women’s collaboration, the label is launching a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Italian designer Marta Ferri.

The Merino Collection, which launches today on Rothys.com, is made with wool from Italian producer Tollegno 1900, recognized for its sustainable production and ethically-sourced, zero-impact merino wool — a material known for its durability, absorbency, washability, comfort and all-around warmth.

“We wanted to make a shoe for colder weather,” said Erin Lowenberg, creative director for Rothy’s. “Wool came to mind, but we knew we had to do it right with elegant and comfortable styles.” The Merino Collection retails from $155 to $195.

For Rothy’s first-ever collaboration, available on Oct. 15, designer Ferri is putting her spin on two exclusive silhouettes in a range of patterns and colors — The Square, retailing at $155, and The Square Loafer, at $195. “We’re very excited to be working with designer Marta Ferri, who has become known for her colorfully innovative designs,” said Lowenberg. “Her commitment to sustainability also aligns with our brand.”

Designer Marta Ferri in the Square Loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A closeup of Marta Ferri’s Square Loafer for Rothy’s in gingham. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The brand also continues to garner support from a celebrity following, including actress Jameela Jamil, who was on hand this week to kick off the collections at a launch party in New York. “What Rothy’s is doing is cool,” she said. “Years ago, anything that was remotely sustainable was the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen. The fact that Rothy’s is making an effort to actually make the shoes chic and fashionable, while also using credible designers, is a positive sign of where the industry is moving. Plus, the shoes are insanely soft and comfortable.”

