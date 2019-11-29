Rihanna Releases New Fenty Puffer Boots That Can Be Styled Straight or Crinkled

For Thanksgiving, Rihanna debuted the Fenty puffer boots 115, the brand’s latest shoe release, giving us another reason to be thankful for the entertainer-designer.

The creative director posted a photo of the boots in the Silver Grey colorway on her Instagram and Twitter. In the photo, she teamed the shoes with a pair of light-colored, loose-fitting pants. She posted four photos of the shoes, giving her audience a detailed look. “new @fenty drip #PUFFERBOOT FENTY.com @theofficialselfridges,” she captioned the set of images, noting that they’re available at Fenty.com and Selfridges.

The boots retail for $990 and are also available in two other colorways: cream and light matcha.

The pull-on and crinkled puffer boots feature a pointed toe and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. Fenty’s new footwear item has a synthetic outer construction, made out of 65% polyester, and the sole features a monogrammed slip pad. The insole is lined in leather with comfort foam.

Fenty puffer boots. CREDIT: Courtesy

Rihanna launched her luxury label this year with the backing of LVMH. As the first female-founded brand backed by the conglomerate, Fenty is known for its refreshed approach to retail. The label leverages its “see-now, wear now” model and Rihanna’s influence to redefine what it means to be a luxury label.