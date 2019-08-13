The 5 Shoe Trends That You’ll See on the Shelves for Spring 2020

Spring ’20 is just around the corner, especially when it comes to fashion. Many stores begin previewing the new season’s looks as early as January. In order to get a jump on your spring shopping, here buyers reveal their top trend picks for the upcoming season.

ZOE POLK, operations manager, Pedestrian Shops

“We did well with flatform styles this spring and will be adding more to our assortment since customers were more interested in this silhouette than wedges or heels. Consumers are also looking for travel shoes — styles that are super versatile for sightseeing, then dinner out. Many are wearing outdoor footwear as their travel shoe in neutrals like black, brown and gray, but we’re also seeing yellow being treated as a neutral. We’ll be continuing with minimal footwear, keeping our eyes open for anything new in that space from brands including Vivobarefoot.”

Franco Sarto flatform sandal for spring ’20. CREDIT: Franco Sarto

ANDRES IVALDI, GM, French Sole Comfort

“We keep thinking the athleisure trend will wane, but requests for that category continue. The combination of casual bottoms with more sophisticated uppers [are on the rise] and is a category we need to focus on more strongly. Flatforms or low wedges are important for comfort, with cork used for the upper or base. Color-wise, soft metallics are a good neutral for spring. More than ever, customers are talking about sustainable footwear and want to know what shoes are made of, so we will continue to source from these brands.”

KATE BELLMAN, associate fashion director, Nordstrom

“Sport sandals have been a key item for spring ’19 and there’s an opportunity for it to peak next spring. The white sport bottom also provides unexpected iterations to move core styles forward, such as espadrilles. Sport is also interpreted through the use of knits, neoprene and nylon, which feels fresh when executed on a pump or heeled loafer — a great mash-up of sport and dress. We’re thrilled to see color having a moment, adding a statement to the floors and online shopping. We don’t see animal prints and exotics slowing down any time soon, with the spring ’20 update interpreted in unexpected, almost artificial colorations. Neon is also important as it moves from the young customer to a more commercial appeal.”

Life Stride floral espadrille for spring ’20. CREDIT: Life Stride

CARLY LIPUMA, buyer, women’s fashion footwear, Zappos

“With comfort in the spotlight, sneakers of all kinds have played a huge role, whether it’s a chunky dad style or basic white. Along with this trend, chunky sport-bottom sandals will continue. We see patterns and prints in apparel and footwear on European runways, along with mixed-color animal prints, tie-dye, florals and color blocking. Shades of green, including sage, celery, blues and golds, as well as corals, pastel tints and earth tones will also be key.”

LAUREN MENENDEZ, buyer, Karavel Shoes

“I’m seeing a surge in athleisure, and slides were a hit for spring ’19. I will be adding a few more slide SKUs for next spring. I’ve also seen a lot of leopard prints, which I love. I did incredibly well this season with anything in yellow and will go forward with the color. Casual closed-up footwear will be key again, especially sneakers. Platforms, laceups and slides will also be important at our store. Customers want comfort and are now able to get [fashionable, comfortable] styles, so anything that doesn’t live up to that is going to be a hard sale going forward.”

STEPHANIE MUELHAUSEN, women’s accessories senior fashion director, Macy’s

“Sneakers continue to gain momentum, with our customers loving a variety of silhouettes, including chunky-sole and wedge styles. This category continues to evolve with transparency, color blocking, hardware details and neon. The natural shoe trend has also made an impact, seen in raffia, woven leathers and canvas. The barely-there sandal in bright colors, as well as the bootie, updated in open weaves, cutouts and buckle details [will be a go-to]. Sculptural heels go forward, feeling fresh in wood, resin and marbleized materials as well. And color-wise, there are peach tones to neutrals, with materials looking luxe in exotics.”

Vince Camuto spring ’20 sneaker. CREDIT: Vince Camuto

