Reformation Has Launched Shoes, and They Are Eco-Friendly, Too

Ask and you shall receive. Reformation has entered the shoe business.

The Los Angeles-based brand, known for its sustainable and eco-friendly clothing line, launched footwear today. According to the company, shoes have been the No. 1 requested item from its consumers, which prompted the expansion.

Reformation’s Porto sandal, featuring braided straps. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Consisting of 11 styles, the Ref Shoes collection features espadrilles, flats and heels for summer. The assortment was inspired by the ’90s and is a reflection of the season’s biggest trend — the naked shoe. Styles include, minimalist, barely-there sandals seen with slim heels and slender straps.

Ref Shoes Marion slide sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Like its clothing, Ref Shoes are sustainably made. The label’s footwear saves an average of 52% CO2 emissions, 70% water and 65% waste compared with other shoes sold in the U.S., according to Reformation. Materials used include chrome-free leather and jute, a vegetable fiber.

In 2009, founder Yael Aflalo, an entrepreneur and former model, launched the brand, and 10 years later, it has grown exponentially. The company saw a revamp in 2012 when it relaunched as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce business. Now Reformation has 14 stores located throughout the U.S. and has garnered fans over the years in Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, Emma Watson and more.

Ref Shoes Caroline kitten-heel sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The collection, available now on Reformation.com, will receive monthly drops. Prices start at $128.

