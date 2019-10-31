Priyanka Chopra Is Crocs’ Latest Brand Ambassador

Crocs has tapped Priyanka Chopra as its newest brand ambassador.

In her role, Chopra will star in Crocs’ 2020 “Come As You Are” campaign. She will show consumers how to style Crocs for day or night, with a range of ensembles.

“Priyanka embodies the ethos of ‘Come As You Are’ with her unique and expressive style and fashion sensibility,” said Terence Reilly, senior VP and chief marketing officer, in a release. “As the campaign transitions into empowering people to proclaim and express their one-of-a-kindness, she will be a beacon for how some of our newest 2020 collections can be uniquely styled to suit individual personalities and lifestyles, showcasing that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive.”

Priyanka Chopra wears the Crocs Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy

The partnership also includes a charitable component. Chopra, a longtime UNICEF goodwill ambassador, will work with Crocs to aid children internationally.

Crocs has been on the rise in 2019, thanks to buzzy collabs — both with brands and A-listers — and popularity among teens. The brand reported strong earnings for Q3, with rises of 57 cents per share topping analyst expectations of 40-cent gains.

The Come As You Are campaign is presently in its fourth year. In 2019, it featured ambassadors including Suzu Hirose, Kim Sejeong, Gina Jin and Zooey Deschanel. Other celebrity partners include Drew Barrymore and Post Malone, both of whom have collaborated with Crocs on footwear styles.

