Shoe of the Week: Pendleton’s Cozy Sneakers Pay Tribute to Native American Weaving Tradition

Pendleton Woolen Mills is stepping into the footwear game for fall ’19 with a collection of men’s and women’s styles that go from the great outdoors to a night by the fire.

Women can get cozy this fall in sneakers wrapped in Pendleton wool. The more than 150-year-old Oregon-based textile mill, known for its luxury woven goods, took inspiration for this graphic pattern from the pinnacles of Spider Rock in Arizona’s Canyon de Chelly National Park.

According to Austin Blythe, head of PR/brand marketing for Pendleton Woolen Mills, legend has it that the formation is the home of Spider Woman, the Navajo deity of weaving. The design, he said, pays tribute to the American Southwest, home to a skilled Native American weaving tradition.

Mixing the old with the new, this women’s lightweight trainer keeps its cool by tapping into the natural benefits of wool’s hydrophobic wicking for climate control and comfort. The shoe is set on a cushioned midsole for enhanced comfort and support, then picks up Vibram toe and heel traction pods for underfoot comfort. Simply remove the footbed and the shoe can be machine- or hand-washed, then air-dried.

Pendleton owns and operates two of America’s remaining woolen mills, routinely updating them with state-of-the-art looms and eco-friendly technology. In addition to textiles, the family-owned business designs and produces apparel for men and women, blankets, accessories, home décor and gifts.

