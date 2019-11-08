Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019: The Shoes That Made the Cut

Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things list is out.

The media powerhouse has released her selection of gifts ahead of the holidays — a mix of home goods, cosmetics, foodie finds, tech gadgets and accessories — in a beloved annual tradition that got its start in the 1990s.

Anticipated by many shoppers, the talk show host and producer’s compilation of knickknacks has had a reputation for catapulting brands to great fame. Shortly after crowning Ugg as one of her favorite things in 2000, for instance, the sheepskin boot brand was spotted everywhere — on the sidewalks of Los Angeles, on A-listers like Nicole Richie and Beyoncé and even on the red carpet.

This year, earning Oprah’s coveted stamp of approval are a total of 79 presents, three of which are footwear spanning from sneakers to slippers. Here’s how to shop her picks.

APL TechLoom Chelsea Training Shoes

Blending technology, performance and fashion, Athletic Propulsion Labs’ sneakers easily transition from the gym to the streets. This Chelsea training shoe is constructed with a newly developed 3D stretch rebound TechLoom upper, with its slip-on design featuring a dynamic weave pattern that adjusts to the shape of the wearer’s foot. While holding snug, the herringbone knit can also expand for a range of motions while keeping the foot centered with internal reinforcements around the lateral and medial parts. Slipping the foot into the shoe is made easy with a pull tab and elastic stretch collar.

Intelex Plush Slippers

These fully microwavable slippers — with a plush feel and heatable capability — are basically a spa for the feet. To heat them up for the cooler months, simply place them in a microwave and adjust the time based on the wattage of the oven. (See directions on the package.) The shoes also offer an aromatherapeutic treatment; each slipper is filled with all-natural grain and dried French lavender. Its sister, Warmies’ Cozy Body slippers, was featured by FN last year before the peak winter season.

Sorel Out ‘n’ About Puffy Boots

Sorel’s puffy pair comes with an EVA footbed for sneaker-like comfort as well as thick microfleece insulation and a waterproof boot construction. According to the Canadian brand, the shoes are best worn in heavy rain and light snow — supported by a vulcanized rubber midsole and outsole. Early last month, Sorel memorably sent models on a mile-long walk through the rain as part of a fashion show in New York City, further proving that their boots can withstand any weather condition.

