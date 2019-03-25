The Naked Sandal Will Be Trending for Spring, According to a Net-a-Porter Buyer

While animal print shoes are trending this spring season, a tamer look is also at the forefront.

According to Net-a-Porter’s global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, it’s all about the naked sandal.

The barely-there look features a minimalist silhouette with slim heels and slender straps. The simple design offers versatility for the wearer, while also hitting ’90s trends on certain designer styles — thanks to the popular square-toe comeback.

“It’s a must,” Von der Goltz told FN. “I’m a huge fan. It’s classic and timeless, and something that is flattering on everyone with any outfit.” Styles from The Row, Neous, Gianvito Rossi and Prada are standouts for spring.

Many colorways are available in the naked trend, but beige brings on a new neutral for the season.

“Different shades of beige is resonating with our customers for spring as an evolution from white, which was a key trend over the last few seasons,” she said. “The Valentino, Chloe, Gianvito Rossi styles in beige are some of our top sellers.”

For those looking to add the barely-there sandal to your spring wardrobe, continue on to see key styles available on Net-a-Porter.com now.

The Row Bare leather sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

To buy: The Row Bare sandal, $130, Net-a-porter.com.

Saint Laurent Paris Minimalist leather sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

To buy: Saint Laurent Paris Minimalist sandal, $895, Net-a-porter.com.

Neous Venus faille sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

To buy: Neous Venus sandal, $560, Net-a-porter.com.

Gianvito Rossi 55 leather slingback sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

To buy: Gianvito Rossi 55 slingback sandal, $745, Net-a-porter.com.

By Far Thalia croc-effect leather mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

To buy: By Far Thalia sandal, $380, Net-a-porter.com.

