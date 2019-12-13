These Sandals Feature Interchangeable Heels That Create a Custom Look

Can’t decide which shoes to pack for your next getaway? No worries. Germany-based footwear brand Mime et Moi, a collection of elegant sandals with interchangeable heels, has launched online in the U.S.

Customizing the sandals is quick and easy. Heels can be changed in just 15 seconds using a simple lever system, allowing them to click into place. What distinguishes the brand is the wide range of heel heights, shapes, colors and materials available, giving the wearer the opportunity to create a customized look that can go from a flat sandal to a 4-inch style.

Upper choices are just as varied. There are velvet sandals with fluffy bows on the vamp, double-banded styles, and ruffled versions. In addition, there’s a bridal offering done in white and cream that allows brides to quickly switch from heels to flats after the ceremony so they can enjoy time on the dance floor.

Mime et Moi’s velvet sandal with bow trim. CREDIT: Mime and Moi

“We came up with the idea while we were going out,” said Oliver Barth, managing partner and founding member of the company, which produces the line in Spain. “We saw how our girlfriends walked home barefoot.”

Here’s how to order. Select a style and color for a single price starting at $159, that comes with a 1-inch heel. Add, another heel of your choice at prices of $25-$49 per pair. The extra heels can be stored in small duster bags that can discreetly fit into a handbag or tote.

For those interested in a heel changing demonstration, the website offers a video that explains the process.

Want more?

Best Convertible Sandals for Women

Jerusalem Sandals Is Building Fashion Bridges With Shoes Made in Palestine

The Most Comfortable Pumps to Wear to Work, According to a Podiatrist