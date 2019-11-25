Kate Middleton’s Favorite Brand LK Bennett Is Having a Big Black Friday Sale

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is admired by women around the world — and is often the source of outfit inspiration.
While the Duchess of Cambridge is known to work some accessibly priced items into the mix, many of the pieces she wears come with a hefty price tag. But fans hoping to get her look without breaking the bank can look forward to Black Friday: LK Bennett, one of her longtime favorite labels, is having a major sale.
The discounts are already underway. Using the code “BLACK25,” shoppers can snag 25% off everything on Lkbennett.com, including new arrivals and royal-approved clothing, footwear and accessories.
Among the on-sale offerings is the printed midi dress the duchess wore in October to meet the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace. Dubbed the Gabrielle, the dress has a V-neck, a midi hemline and long sleeves. It’s available on Lkbennett.com for 25% off $645, for a final price of about $484.
View this post on Instagram
Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds. This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others. #R1TeenAwards
In terms of shoes, royal watchers can save big on LK Bennett’s Floret, a classic pointed-toe pump. The duchess has chosen the court shoe on multiple occasions over the years. Shoppers can score the Floret for just $222, marked down from $295.
LK Bennett’s Fern, another Kate-favored style, also retails for $295 on the brand’s site, with the Black Friday sale bringing the price to just $222.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Boot Styles
Kate Middleton Wears a Lacy Black Gown to the Royal Variety Performance
Kate Middleton Put a Fashion-Forward Spin on The Royal Classic YNAP Is Giving a New Lease of Life