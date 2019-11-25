Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Brand LK Bennett Is Having a Big Black Friday Sale

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity, Natural History Museum, London, UK – 09 Oct 2019
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
View Gallery 19 Images

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is admired by women around the world — and is often the source of outfit inspiration.

While the Duchess of Cambridge is known to work some accessibly priced items into the mix, many of the pieces she wears come with a hefty price tag. But fans hoping to get her look without breaking the bank can look forward to Black Friday: LK Bennett, one of her longtime favorite labels, is having a major sale.

The discounts are already underway. Using the code “BLACK25,” shoppers can snag 25% off everything on Lkbennett.com, including new arrivals and royal-approved clothing, footwear and accessories.

Among the on-sale offerings is the printed midi dress the duchess wore in October to meet the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace. Dubbed the Gabrielle, the dress has a V-neck, a midi hemline and long sleeves. It’s available on Lkbennett.com for 25% off $645, for a final price of about $484.

Related

Nike's 2019 Black Friday Sale Means Big Savings -- Here's What You Need to Know

Zappos' Black Friday Deals Are Going to Be Huge -- Here's What You Need to Know

The Stores That Are Open Early on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

View this post on Instagram

Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. Now in its tenth year, @bbcradio1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds. This is the fourth consecutive year that Radio 1’s Teen Heroes have been honoured with an invitation to the Palace. The ten finalists were greeted by The Duke and Duchess, who praised them for their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others. #R1TeenAwards

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Buy: LK Bennett Gabrielle Dress $645 $484
Buy it

In terms of shoes, royal watchers can save big on LK Bennett’s Floret, a classic pointed-toe pump. The duchess has chosen the court shoe on multiple occasions over the years. Shoppers can score the Floret for just $222, marked down from $295.

kate middleton, lk bennett floret, nude pumps, stilettos, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the open-air archery venue, ThimphuPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Bhutan - 14 Apr 2016Thimphu's open-air archery venue, located in the heart of the small city. Their Royal Highnesses will see first-hand Bhutan's awe-inspiring national sport, where archers must aim at very small, brightly decorated wooden targets positioned 145 metres away from where they are standing. The Duke and Duchess will also have the opportunity to meet young people from local schools and NGOs and see other traditional games WEARING PAUL & JOE (CAPE TOP)
Kate Middleton wears LK Bennett Floret pumps in Bhutan in April 2016.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
kate middleton, lk bennett floret, nude pumps, stilettos, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the open-air archery venue, ThimphuPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Bhutan - 14 Apr 2016Thimphu's open-air archery venue, located in the heart of the small city. Their Royal Highnesses will see first-hand Bhutan's awe-inspiring national sport, where archers must aim at very small, brightly decorated wooden targets positioned 145 metres away from where they are standing. The Duke and Duchess will also have the opportunity to meet young people from local schools and NGOs and see other traditional games WEARING PAUL & JOE (CAPE TOP)
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s LK Bennett Floret pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Buy: LK Bennett Floret Pump $295 $222
Buy it

LK Bennett’s Fern, another Kate-favored style, also retails for $295 on the brand’s site, with the Black Friday sale bringing the price to just $222.

Kate Middleton L.K. Bennett Fern Pumps
Kate Middleton wearing an Altuzarra dress and LK Bennett Fern pumps in September 2016.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Kate Middleton LK Bennett Fern Pumps
A closer look at Middleton’s LK Bennett Fern pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Buy: LK Bennett Fern Pump $295 $222
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Boot Styles

Kate Middleton Wears a Lacy Black Gown to the Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton Put a Fashion-Forward Spin on The Royal Classic YNAP Is Giving a New Lease of Life

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad