Kate Middleton’s Favorite Brand LK Bennett Is Having a Big Black Friday Sale

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is admired by women around the world — and is often the source of outfit inspiration.

While the Duchess of Cambridge is known to work some accessibly priced items into the mix, many of the pieces she wears come with a hefty price tag. But fans hoping to get her look without breaking the bank can look forward to Black Friday: LK Bennett, one of her longtime favorite labels, is having a major sale.

The discounts are already underway. Using the code “BLACK25,” shoppers can snag 25% off everything on Lkbennett.com, including new arrivals and royal-approved clothing, footwear and accessories.

Among the on-sale offerings is the printed midi dress the duchess wore in October to meet the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace. Dubbed the Gabrielle, the dress has a V-neck, a midi hemline and long sleeves. It’s available on Lkbennett.com for 25% off $645, for a final price of about $484.

In terms of shoes, royal watchers can save big on LK Bennett’s Floret, a classic pointed-toe pump. The duchess has chosen the court shoe on multiple occasions over the years. Shoppers can score the Floret for just $222, marked down from $295.

Kate Middleton wears LK Bennett Floret pumps in Bhutan in April 2016. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s LK Bennett Floret pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

LK Bennett’s Fern, another Kate-favored style, also retails for $295 on the brand’s site, with the Black Friday sale bringing the price to just $222.

Kate Middleton wearing an Altuzarra dress and LK Bennett Fern pumps in September 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Middleton’s LK Bennett Fern pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

