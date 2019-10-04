Labucq Lands in NYC for Its First Pop-Up Store

It’s been a year since Lauren Bucquet launched her footwear brand, Labucq, and what better way to celebrate than a pop-up debuting her fall ’19 collection? The soiree happened last night in New York City, which nods her roots since she lived in the Big Apple for 14 years before relocating to L.A. launching her label.

Bucquet, who was featured as one of FN’s Emerging Designers of 2019, was previously Rag & Bone’s director of footwear and accessories, where she created some of the most popular silhouettes among the downtown fashion crowd, including the brand’s signature chunky low-heeled boots.

“It feels like coming home a little bit,” Labucq told FN. “And despite being based in L.A., the majority of our online orders were going to NYC, so it felt natural to have our pop-up here.”

A look inside the Labucq pop-up showroom in the Lower East Side. CREDIT: Instagram

Those who are in the New York area can browse the latest styles from Labucq including the brand’s best-seller, the Jules Boot, through Oct. 19 at 2 Rivington St. Shoppers can also pre-order the Suba Boot, a new style that Bucquet added to her collection.

The Suba Boot, which you can preorder exclusively at the Labucq pop-up showroom. CREDIT: Courtesy of Labucq

Expect to find hot fall styles as well, such as loafers and kitten heel boots in velvet and python, one of Bucqet’s favorite materials this season.

The fall ’19 Labucq Kitten Loafer in python. CREDIT: Courtesy of Labucq

“I’m loving the python trend, especially with on our Kitty Loafer,” Buquet told FN. “It’s a classic loafer with a novelty material.”