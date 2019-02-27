Kendall Jenner Shows Her Flexible Side in Heels for New Stuart Weitzman Campaign

In new photos for Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’19 campaign, following its launch last month, Kendall Jenner showcases her flexibility while modeling the brand’s Alana sandal.

Weitzman’s Alana stiletto sandal features the brand’s famous stretch fabric, which first introduced in 1993, and is specifically designed for the woman on the go. Jenner shows off the $395 style in black, but it also comes in a blue-gray colorway.

“The style I was wearing in this series of images didn’t feel like a stiletto sandal since it stretched so easily. We were able to convey strength through movement, which is especially valuable in footwear,” the supermodel shared.

The Alana sandal is now available for purchase in Stuart Weitzman stores worldwide and on Stuartweitzman.com.

Kendall Jenner modeling Stuart Weitzman’s Alana stretch sandal for the brand’s spring ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy

