Jessie James Decker Announces New JustFab Collection at Star-Studded Stagecoach Brunch

As one of the biggest stars on the country music scene, Jessie James Decker also has significant style influence.

And the 31-year-old is tapping into her sartorial sense for fall with a new collection of boots in partnership with fashion-subscription site JustFab. She announced the upcoming collaboration yesterday at a Boots and Brunch event in Palm Springs, Calif. during the Stagecoach music festival.

The reality TV alum gave party guests a sneak peek at her collection, donning a pair of white, Western-style boots from the forthcoming range. She teamed the boots with an animal-print bodysuit and fringed miniskirt from her Kittenish clothing label, which launched in 2015.

Other famous faces at the brunch included Brandi Cyrus (daughter of Billie Ray and sister to Miley) and Amanda Stanton and Corinne Olympios of “The Bachelor” fame.

Decker first teamed up with the e-commerce site in September 2018, debuting a boot-focused collaboration for fall ’18. The singer also starred in a national commercial spot for the brand, which featured her aptly titled song “Boots.”

Speaking with FN in 2017, the mother of three discussed her love of high heels.

“I’m 5-foot-1, so I’ve been wearing heels forever — and I wear them constantly because I’m so short and I’ve married a giant man,” she said. “I need some height, and I’ve got to not look crazy standing next to him. So heels are no big deal.”

