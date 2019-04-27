Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jessie James Decker Announces New JustFab Collection at Star-Studded Stagecoach Brunch

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jessie James Decker, Just Fab, celebrity style,
Jessie James Decker
CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

As one of the biggest stars on the country music scene, Jessie James Decker also has significant style influence.

And the 31-year-old is tapping into her sartorial sense for fall with a new collection of boots in partnership with fashion-subscription site JustFab. She announced the upcoming collaboration yesterday at a Boots and Brunch event in Palm Springs, Calif. during the Stagecoach music festival.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Jessie James Decker attends Boots & Brunch by Jessie James Decker and JustFab at Avalon Hotel Palm Springs on April 26, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com)
Jessie James Decker poses in a Kittenish look with boots from her upcoming JustFab collaboration.
CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab
Jessie James Decker, justfab collaboration, white cowboy boots, celebrity style
A close-up look at Decker’s boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

The reality TV alum gave party guests a sneak peek at her collection, donning a pair of white, Western-style boots from the forthcoming range. She teamed the boots with an animal-print bodysuit and fringed miniskirt from her Kittenish clothing label, which launched in 2015.

Related

Karlie Kloss, Jessie James Decker and More Red Hot Style at the 2017 CMA Awards

Why ShoeDazzle & JustFab Are Banking on Data Science for Success

Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Jessie James Decker attends Boots & Brunch by Jessie James Decker and JustFab at Avalon Hotel Palm Springs on April 26, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com)
Jessie James Decker poses at her Boots & Brunch event in Palm Springs, Calif. on April 26.
CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

Other famous faces at the brunch included Brandi Cyrus (daughter of Billie Ray and sister to Miley) and Amanda Stanton and Corinne Olympios of “The Bachelor” fame.

Decker first teamed up with the e-commerce site in September 2018, debuting a boot-focused collaboration for fall ’18. The singer also starred in a national commercial spot for the brand, which featured her aptly titled song “Boots.”

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Jessie James Decker and Brandi Cyrus attend Boots & Brunch by Jessie James Decker and JustFab at Avalon Hotel Palm Springs on April 26, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com)
Jessie James Decker (L) with Brandi Cyrus.
CREDIT: Courtesy of JustFab

Speaking with FN in 2017, the mother of three discussed her love of high heels.

“I’m 5-foot-1, so I’ve been wearing heels forever — and I wear them constantly because I’m so short and I’ve married a giant man,” she said“I need some height, and I’ve got to not look crazy standing next to him. So heels are no big deal.”

Watch the video below to see Kristin Cavallari’s FN interview.

Want more?

Sarah Flint Reveals What It Really Means When Meghan Markle Wears Her Shoes

Meet the Gigi Hadid-Approved Designer Whose Collab With Champion Will Be Insta-Worthy This Summer

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad