This Jackie O-Inspired Sandal Brand Is Getting a Major Revival

Jack Rogers is hitting the refresh button. Under new CEO Lydia Park Luis, who took the helm last May, the company is preparing a complete overhaul.

Park Luis told FN, “We aren’t walking away from our roots. We want to maintain the customers that we have. It’s 57 percent millennial. The story and our ethos is powerful. It’s all about sisterhood, so we are framing that and taking what Jack Rogers has been into the future.”

To start, the label launched a new e-commerce website this month to help with its brand message and give a boost to its direct-to-consumer sales. Park Luis said the company will continue its wholesale operations, “but now [it’s important] to get the message out there. That is why [we had to] replatform the website. That’s the flagship store.”

Jack Rogers flat sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Park Luis added that Jack Rogers will also utilize its online platform to develop a closer connection to its female community, specifically by offering a customization service on its site. Whether it’s for a bridesmaid party or gifts for family or friends, customers will to be able to purchase multiple orders of personalized shoes in different sizes with one click.

And the sisterhood theme will continue in the company’s marketing outreach, including its spring ’19 campaign that stars everyday women rather than models.

Jack Rogers spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Introducing new product for spring ’19 will be a big part of the rebranding, as well. With 60-plus year history, Park Luis is looking to expand its assortment beyond the popular Jack Rogers flat sandal. The shoe has been the label’s most popular and signature style (thanks to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, who brought a pair of leather flat sandals from Capri in 1960 to her local Florida cobbler).

“The awareness [of our company] is just as a sandal brand,” Park Luis said. “Our goal is to make Jack Rogers a footwear brand. We want to own the sandal category while also looking at other classifications that the company has never touched.”

The spring season will mark the start of the brand’s product evolution, with different heel heights, the debut of espadrilles and use of different materials.

Jack Rogers spring ’19 cork wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

With previous roles at Rag & Bone, Coach and eight years at Tory Burch leading its international sales, Park Luis is using her experience to broaden Jack Rogers’ regional distribution. Growing up in Hawaii, Park Luis didn’t know Jack Rogers even existed, “and the question was: Why?” she said, noting that the goal is to capture an audience outside the Eastern Seaboard.

She said, “Through a [new] product offering, we can speak to the West Coast girl and international customer, as well as a new customer. We are looking at that with a lens when we are building a collection.”

Park Luis added, “It’s all about customers and product at the end of the day. There’s no secret formula.”

Want more?

How Jackie Kennedy Onassis Inspired Jack Rogers’ Iconic Sandal

This Classic Slipper Brand Has a New Look for Millennials