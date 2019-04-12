Brazilian Pop-Star Anitta and Sandal Brand Ipanema Are Expanding Globally Together

Pop-star Anitta is a household name in Brazil, as is sandal brand Ipanema. But both the songstress and the fashion brand have their eyes on global expansion — and they’re working together to reach a new audience.

When Anitta’s album “Kisses” debuted on April 5, it came out alongside a new collection of sandals inspired by her music. The different shoe styles in the line represent different sides of the singer — from flirty to businesslike and everything in between.

“I’m the kind of person who has different personalities inside of me,” said the 26-year-old singer, who added that her concept for the album “was to have 10 Anittas.”

Anitta performs at an April 6 launch event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy

Ipanema sandals being passed out at the April 6 launch. CREDIT: Courtesy

Anitta and Ipanema have embarked on a multi-country tour to promote the new album and shoes. They worked together on a campaign that has been released globally to promote the collection in 100 countries.

“Ipanema is coming out of Brazil, coming here now, just like me and my work,” she told FN. “It’s like me, but a sandal design. What I’m doing with my brand is what they are doing with the brand.”

The star revealed that she got the chance to wear one of the styles from her Ipanema collection in a music video called “Juego,” in which she’s seen in a pair of black two-strap slides.

“I’m walking in the sandals [in the video]. That’s the one where I felt so powerful. The inspiration is ‘Fight Club,’ the movie,” she said. “I’m supposed to be the only girl in the video — like the boss between all the men. I’m eating the apple by myself while they are fighting.”

The collection features 70 styles priced between $23 and $35. All are available to purchase on Ipanema’s website.

