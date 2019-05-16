Hush Puppies Answers the Dad Shoe Trend With New Styles That Return Energy

Move over dad and make way for granddad. Today, heritage comfort brand Hush Puppies is doing its take on the popular dad shoe trend with a colorful update to its classic Power Walker orthopedic-inspired sneakers. The duo of limited-edition styles for men and women include the Power Walker lace-up version and Power Walker II style with double strap closure.

“There are a lot of brands who find it difficult to remain true to what they stand for and chase trends,” said Ken Beaulieu, VP global product for the brand. “Hush Puppies isn’t one of those brands. We didn’t have to create a dad shoe as we’ve had ours before your dad was even a dad.”

The sneakers pack more than a dose of style, featuring the brand’s proprietary Bounce technology in the footbed that provides energy rebound. A Dri-Lex sock lining makes them breathable, while the removable footbed allows for customization.

The shoes are available in a wide spring color assortment that includes seafoam, surf blue, shrimp and metallic silver. The shoes retail for $99.95 and are available online and and at select retail partners.

For those who really want to go out on a fashion limb, consider pairing them with socks.

Hush Puppies Power Walker II sneaker. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

This is not the first time Hush Puppies has been noticed by the fashion community. The company’s signature styles have been seen on the runways of designers including Anna Sui and John Bartlett. And, for fall ’19 the brand is undergoing a makeover under new leadership with updated product and marketing initiatives designed to appeal to today’s modern customer.

