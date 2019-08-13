Gucci Channels a Retro Dr. Scholl’s Style With Latest Slide

Shoe styles with retro vibes have been trending all summer long — and Gucci has a sandal slide that totally fits the bill.

Modeled after an archival style from the ’70s, the sandal features a wooden footbed and a rubber sole. The vintage silhouette, part of the Italian label’s pre-fall ’19 collection, is modernized with the house’s logo in mixed medals.

Gucci leather slide sandal with interlocking G. CREDIT: Gucci

While Gucci’s style sells at a designer price point ($630), Dr. Scholl’s offers a very similar style for much less: $90.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal features a wooden sole and a leather upper with buckle fastening. The under $100 style is available in a variety of colorways on the brand’s website.

Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal CREDIT: Dr. Scholl's

The classic Dr. Scholl’s slide — the comfort brand’s best-known shoe — found approval among “it” girls of the ’60s, including Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton. The silhouette gained additional traction in the ’90s, with Carrie Bradshaw embracing it on “Sex and the City.”

Carrie Bradshaw wearing Dr. Scholl’s Original Exercise sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Today, Dr. Scholl’s is staying relevant among the millennial set through a collaboration with Urban Outfitters. The UO version of the slide gets a modern update through PVC detailing; it’s available on Urbanoutfitters.com for $49.99 (marked down from $78).

Dr. Scholl’s UO Exclusive Original Sandal CREDIT: Urban Outfitters

In the past, Dr. Scholl’s has teamed up with Anthropologie, Athleta and J. Crew on shoe styles.

