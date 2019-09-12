The Frye Co. Debuts Artisan Shoes With Budget-Friendly Prices for Millennials & Gen Zers

The Frye Co. has spawned a new line — a curated collection of artisan-inspired trend-driven looks under the Frye and Co. label.

The collection, which debuts today exclusively online, offers styles for both men and women, and taps into Frye’s storied history dating back to 1863 when John A. Frye opened a shop on Marlboro, Mass., which was followed by the debut of its first boot in 1888. In the 1840s, the company expanded its offering with the introduction of Western boots. And, the brand did its part during World War II, seen on the feet of U.S. servicemen including General Patton.

Frye & Co., will focus on consumers from 18 to 32, with a college crowd as its target audience. To appeal to this crowd, prices range from $69 for sneakers to $198 for tall boots. Currently, a collection under the Frye & Co. label is available on QVC.com, with a selection of styles exclusive to the retailer.

Frye and Co.’s Odessa Chelsea boot. CREDIT: Frye and Co.

Kicking off the launch is a range of women’s boots that include classic ankle styles on Western-inspired heels, tailored looks on stacked block heels and Western versions in solid and leopard prints. Tapping into the clog trend, there are styles on wood bottoms, in addition to tall boots that are making a comeback this season.

For men, the brand goes rugged with a series of work-inspired styles to dressier chukkas and Chelsea styles.

Frye and Co.’s men’s Jackson chukka. CREDIT: Frye and Co.

With today’s launch coinciding with Hunger Action Day, the company is continuing its long-standing support of Feeding America, where $2 of every boot purchased will be donated to the charity.

