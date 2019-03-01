Fila Teams Up With Melissa Shoes on a Sporty Collab Inspired by the ’80s and ’90s

The Melissa x Fila sneaker is a classic play on both brands' design.

Melissa and Fila shoes have come together to create a new sporty spring collection.

The collaboration between the footwear brands, which debuted today, features four items inspired by the ’80s and ’90s, including three pairs of shoes and one accessory. Throwback styles have gained a lot of traction within the last year, especially with the high demand of chunky trainers. Notably, Fila’s Disruptor 2 sneaker was named FNAA’s Shoe of the Year in 2018.

The collection blends both of the label’s distinctive aesthetics, with classic mainstays like Fila’s signature colors: navy, red and white. Each shoe is made out of Melissa’s recycled PVC plastic, making each design fun and sustainable. The styles will be offered in both men’s and women’s sizes.

The Melissa x Fila sneaker. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Melissa Shoes

The sneaker is the foundation of the collection. The shoes come in two different colors: navy and clear. In addition, the kicks come with alternating laces.

Melissa x Fila sandal platform. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Melissa Shoes.

The sandal has a chunky high platform and jagged sole. The two double-lock Velcro straps make them an effortless yet bold shoe.

Melissa x Fila slide. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Melissa Shoes.

The slide is a new take on one of Melissa’s most popular products. The slide features the collaboration’s lockup logo on the upper and the insole has a bold striped pattern.

The Melissa x Fila bumbag. CREDIT: Photo courtesy of Melissa Shoes.

The final item is the ultimate throwback: the bumbag.

You can grab the Fila x Melissa collection today online or at any Galeria Melissa locations as well as at select stockists.