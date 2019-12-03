Ellen DeGeneres Spotlights Convertible High Heels + More Holiday Gifts

The holiday season is underway, and Ellen DeGeneres is using her namesake talk show to spotlight potential gifts.

In a segment that aired yesterday, DeGeneres brought on lifestyle expert Kym Douglas, who showed off convertible high heels from Pashion Footwear.

The San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based brand, which dubs itself the maker of the world’s first fully convertible high heel, was described by Douglas as the “perfect present for the holidays.”

Kym Davis (L) in Pashion Footwear convertible heels with Ellen DeGeneres. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pashion Footwear

The shoes go from heel to flat with a snap of the wrist. Three styles are currently available: the Goddess, a strappy gladiator sandal, the Girl Boss, a classic pump, and the Pashionista, an ankle-strap sandal.

Pashion Footwear’s The Goddess gets converted. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pashion Footwear

Shoes start on Pashionfootwear.com at $145, with sizes ranging from women’s 6 to 11.

When it comes to DeGeneres’ personal style, she’s typically clad in sneakers rather than heels, so it’s no surprise that kicks are included in her personal gift guide on the ED by Ellen DeGeneres site.

The comedian spotlights her ED by Ellen DeGeneres slip-on sneakers, which have comfy gel insoles and a 1-inch heel. They’re marked down on Amazon.com from $98 to between $45 and $50.

ED by Ellen DeGeneres women’s Hachiro sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon.com

DeGeneres also offers a gift list on Walmart.com, which includes items from the whole family, ranging from a baby shark song puppet to a “Friends” boxed DVD set to donut-shaped bath bombs.

The list also features several pairs of cozy socks from the actress’ ED by Ellen Degeneres brand, such as holiday-print slipper socks ($12).

ED by Ellen DeGeneres holiday slipper socks. CREDIT: Walmart.com

