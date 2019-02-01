Easy Spirit’s New Sister Shoe Brand Will Put Pep in Your Step

Women’s comfort brand Easy Spirit has a little sister.

Today, the brand introduced Evolve — a companion line geared toward a more fashion-focused consumer who leads a busy lifestyle.

The collection incorporates a proprietary technology offering built into the EVA footbed that offers 30 percent more energy return than the average footbed, according to the company.

The lightweight shoes are available in a wardrobe of styles that include athleisure-inspired sneakers, platform sandals, wedges and even pumps. The line is also available in both medium and wide widths for a more customized fit.

Flora sandal from Evolve. CREDIT: Easy Spirit

Under the umbrella of its new owner, Marc Fisher Footwear, which acquired the business in 2017, the brand has continued to undergo a refresh with footwear targeting a modern consumer.

The brand was one of the first on the footwear scene to focus on women’s comfort looks, conceived during the 1980 New York transit strike when an executive at its former owner, U.S. Shoe Co., noticed women walking to work in sneakers and carrying their pumps.

It didn’t take long for the company to come up with a solution — a collection of fashion-driven looks with built-in comfort features

The shoes, retailing from $79 to $89, are available online and at Nordstrom stores.

Want more?

7 Supportive Slippers to Provide You With Optimal Comfort

Easy Spirt’s Getting a Modern Makeover to Attract a Younger Audience

How Easy Spirit Is Hitting Refresh to Target Broader Audience

I Tried It: These Office-Appropriate Heels Are More Comfortable Than Most of My Flats