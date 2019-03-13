These Reese Witherspoon-Approved Shoes Marry Italian Design With Southern Style

What happens when you mix handcrafted Italian design with timeless Southern style?

That’s the question Hollywood star-turned-entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon sought to answer through her newest Draper James collaboration with direct-to-consumer footwear brand M.Gemi.

Draper James and M.Gemi’s shoes: the Pilone, the Treccia and the Risata. CREDIT: Courtesy of Draper James

The A-lister — who launched her apparel, footwear and accessories business less than four years ago — partnered wth the Boston-based company on a collection that’s not only fitting for the upcoming spring season, but also evocative of her personal style.

Bringing Witherspoon’s vision to life, Draper James head of design Kathryn Sukey worked with the M.Gemi team, selecting six styles from their line and giving them signature Draper James finishes of gingham, chambray and metallic leather. The results were three sandals: the braided leather Treccia flat, the Risata block heel with bow detailing and the comfy-chic ankle-strap Pilone heel. (Each style is available in two colors and materials.)

“Our Draper James girl has been dying for us to design shoes to go with our dresses, and I know this line is going to be everything she has been asking for us and more,” Sukey said. “The color-block suede heel, inspired by our spring ready-to-wear color palette, is new to the M.Gemi line and will pair perfectly with every piece from our collection.”

Draper James and M.Gemi’s Risata Block Heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Draper James

M.Gemi co-founder and chief merchant Maria Gangemi added, “We’re so thrilled to come together and re-introduce some of our bestsellers in new touches like a classic gingham print and chambray fabrications.”

The exclusive collaboration debuts today, with the Pilone retailing at $278, the Risata at $248 and the Treccia at $178.

