Dr. Martens and Lazy Oaf Partner on a Collection With a Lot of Heart

By Ella Chochrek
Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf creepers.
Classic boot company Dr. Martens and cult London label Lazy Oaf have teamed up once again following 2017’s collaboration. In addition to generating major buzz and selling out, the collaborators generated a slew of celebrity fans, among them Bella and Gigi Hadid.

With new styles debuting in time for the summer, the brands are expanding beyond boots, with a sandal and creepers among the new four-piece collection releasing June 20 on Lazy Oaf’s website, Dr. Martens’ website and at select retail locations.

The reworked version of Dr. Martens’ classic creepers ⁠— known for their chunky platform soles ⁠— features heart buckles and a pink interior. They come in two fun colorways: white and pink.

Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf creepers.
As for the summery sandal, the new style features pink heart graphics throughout the straps, with co-branding on the fastening and ridged Goodyear soles that feel very ’90s. As an added bonus, the shoes are vegan, making them the perfect choice for consumers hoping to shop cruelty-free.

Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf sandals.
The final style is Lazy Oaf’s take on Docs’ classic buckle boot. The style has a platform sole, with a pink heart tag and a giant heart-shaped buckle.

Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf boots.
