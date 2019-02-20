The Dingo Brand Is Back With Western Styles Made Just for Millennials

As Dingo prepares to mark its 50th anniversary this year, parent company Dan Post Boot Co. has relaunched the women’s and men’s Western brand for fall ’19 with an eye toward the styling needs of younger consumers.

“The brand still has a Western inspiration, but we’ve updated it to be a young, casual, denim-based collection,” said Sherry Weaver, marketing manager at Dan Post.

Last summer, the parent firm put together a new Dingo sales and design team led by industry veteran Ron Owens. “My first job in wholesale footwear was selling Dingo in the late ’70s, so for me, this was coming home to family,” said Owens, who also has held positions with Candie’s and Sam & Libby. “The opportunity [for Dingo] is apparent from a void of unique fashion in the casual marketplace, with great leather quality but a true perceived value price point.”

Coming out of the gate, much of the energy has been focused on revamping the women’s offering. The fall series of all-leather boots feature classic Western silhouettes and details such as fringe and harness straps, as well as trendy sandal-booties and hikers with fashion-forward elements like animal prints.

Owens said the collection retails for $90 to $160. “That price point makes Dingo more competitive in the fashion sphere, and gives it a broader reach,” he said.

Indeed, the brand is targeting a range of retailers, from majors such as Macy’s and Zappos to specialty Western and farm stores. “Our Western accounts are looking for something new to offer their customers that doesn’t compete with the product that’s already on their shelves,” said Owens.

The first new items will deliver to stores in May, with additional product launches every 60 days. Also in May, Dan Post plans to unveil a Dingo website featuring the fresh brand image.

Additionally, this fall, Owens and his team will relaunch the Code West label to cater to the juniors’ market with prices under $100. Slated to deliver in July, the vegan collection is aimed at fashion boutiques as well as major chains.

