Crocs Gets Even More Colorful With Vera Bradley’s Signature Prints

Crocs is expanding its collaborative repertoire once again — this time with women’s lifestyle brand Vera Bradley, known for accessories, home goods and apparel featuring its signature colorful prints.

Today marks the debut of Vera Bradley + Crocs, an exclusive footwear collection flaunting the former’s designs on four of the clog-maker’s styles: the Classic Clog, Sloane Slide, Kadee Flat and the Freesail Clog. The Vera Bradley patterns include Mint Flowers, Firework Paisley and Starry Gardens.

Crocs Sloane Vera Bradley Foral II Slide. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

“Crocs and Vera Bradley are both accessible brands that value individuality and self-expression, which is why we’re excited to unveil this fun, colorful project,” said Michelle Poole, chief product and merchandising officer for Crocs. “We’re confident that the Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection will be a head-turner for students going back to campus, moms on the go and anyone seeking stylish comfort.”

Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom added, “The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is perfect for anyone who wants to infuse their unique style with whimsical and colorful accents. Crocs’ legendary comfort, style and value and Vera Bradley’s focus on beautiful solutions makes this a perfect collaboration.”

All styles will be available in stores and online at VeraBradley.com and Crocs.com. The Classic Clog retails between $45 and $50, the Sloane Slide at $45, the Kadee Flat at $40 and the Freesail Clog at $45.

Crocs also recently released a collaboration with Barneys New York, boasting a collection of punk-inspired designs sold exclusively at the specialty store. It followed the launch of a series of styles in partnership with country music star Luke Combs.

The brand also continues to garner support from celebrities including Zooey Deschanel, who has joined as a Crocs ambassador.

