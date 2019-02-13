This New Crocs Comfort Technology Is Designed to Add Bounce to Your Step

Record snowstorms may be hitting parts of the country, but Crocs is already thinking about spring in comfortable and colorful ways.

Crocs is once again on a mission to enhance the comfort footwear experience. The company has announced the debut of Reviva, a new comfort technology collection based on footbeds that feature built-in air bubbles that provide a revitalizing bounce and soothing massage effect.

The collection of lightweight sandals also feature Crocs’ proprietary molded Croslite uppers for a collection that is durable, washable and water-resistant.

“Whether you’re running errands or spending time at the pool, the Crocs Reviva collection is sure to be a refreshingly comfortable addition to your closet,” said Michelle Poolee, chief product and merchandising officer for the company. “Plus, with visible air bubbles, not only can you feel Crocs Reviva’s comfort, but you can see how [it] will add a little bounce to your day.”

The collection will be available beginning on Feb. 24 at select Crocs retail stores and online. Prices range from $35 for unisex offerings and $40 for the men’s flip and women’s flip and slide. The line is available in a range of colorways that include all-white and all-black in addition to two-tone versions.

