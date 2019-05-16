Everyone’s Talking About This Crocs-Inspired Purse That’s Getting Roasted on Social Media

Social media has gone into a frenzy after someone discovered this Crocs-inspired handbag for sale on Amazon.com.

The bag comes from the brand Optari and retails from $19.99 to $24.99, depending on the size. The bags also come in six shades: black, blue, Caribbean, green, pink and purple.

The Sol Totes style is described by the seller as a “durable handbag, comfortable lightweight girl’s or mom purse beach bag,” but many netizens are calling it the “Crocs purse” because of its resemblance to the rubber clogs.

The purses can also be accessorized with Fobbz Charms, small decorative pieces that attach to the holes in the bag, similar to Crocs’ Jibbitz embellishments.

The size chart for the Optari Sol Totes Crocs-like purse. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire Clog with Jibbitz. CREDIT: Crocs

One user on Twitter shared a picture of the bag next to a quote that says: “I didn’t think anything could be more hideous than the shoes. I was wrong.”

The user, Kat, captioned the tweet: “I do love all my purses, but I can’t …I just can’t…. #shopping.”

I do love all my purses, but I can’t …I just can’t…. #shopping https://t.co/7eF7bPoOQq — Kat (@katell604) May 15, 2019

Not only does the brand make Crocs-like handbags, though. They also sell wristlets for $6.91 and crossbody bags for $19.98.

Optari’s Crocs-inspired crossbody bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Optari’s Crocs-inspired wristlet. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

This bag style isn’t new, though. Tweets dating back to 2013 show that this type of purse has been around for years, and people have been roasting it ever since.

Who wouldn't want a crocs purse pic.twitter.com/mOVgU94lml — Erika Snyder (@esnyder16) December 13, 2013

The Crocs purse might be too far – pic.twitter.com/1Obth2R2YK — Chris Black (@donetodeath) December 9, 2017

there's a lady with a crocs purse. a CROCS PURSE. C R O C S P U R S E help me, Jesus — Emily Henson (@emilyhenson2) July 27, 2013

Crocs themselves has also produced a branded crossbody bag in collaboration with Pizzaslime in February. The unisex bag is shaped like a Crocs clog with a polyester bag inside it. A bulky black utility-belt-style strap secures the bag around the wearer’s body.

A model wears a Pizzaslime x Crocs crossbody bag. CREDIT: Pizzaslime

Want more?

You Can Now Get a Crossbody Bag That’s a Crocs Clog