These Are the States That Love and Hate Crocs Shoes

Will it play in Peoria?

The fashion tastes of consumers around the world has been known to vary. And, it seems, the same holds true for customers around the U.S. — just ask Crocs.

The brand’s popularity was tracked on June 20 through July 20 by My Daily Dose, a product review site using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data by Tendsmap.com, which showed the popularity of the brand across the country.

According to My Daily Dose, it followed tweets about Crocs across the U.S., with over 31,900 tracked. The results showed the Classic Clog is the most popular in the middle of the country (Eastern Midwest and Mountain regions), while it was the least popular on the two coasts and South.

A query for Crocs and related hashtags was run in every state and the results were then mapped out.

Based on the findings, the 10 states that most favor the shoe are in order of popularity: Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, New Hampshire, Alaska, Wyoming, Missouri, Iowa, South Carolina and Utah.

My Daily Dose said it decided to conduct the study due to the resurgence of the brand in the fashion world. Contributing to the buzz around the label are high-profile designers such as Balenciaga that partnered for a series of styles and a recent collaboration with high-end retailers Barneys New York, while past brand ambassadors included Drew Barrymore. Currently, Zooey Deschanel has come on board.

