You Can Now Get a Crossbody Bag That’s a Crocs Clog

Amid a recent “ugly” shoe trend, Crocs has surged in popularity among Gen Z. So it comes as no surprise that the shoe’s been reinterpreted into a trendy crossbody bag.

Made in collaboration with Pizzaslime, the unisex bag is a Crocs clog with a polyester bag inside it. A bulky black utility-belt-style strap secures the bag around the wearer’s body.

Pizzaslime x Crocs bag. CREDIT: Pizzaslime

Every bag comes with seven Jibbitz, charms that can be pushed through the clog holes. Pizzaslime developed its own charms, including one with a smiley poop emoji and another with its logo.

A closer look at the Jibbitz offered on the Pizzaslime x Crocs crossbody. CREDIT: Pizzaslime

Pizzaslime is selling the bags for $300, and each one is handmade in Los Angeles. Crocs fans will need to act fast, as only 25 of the bags are being sold.

This is not the first time that a Crocs clog has been given an unexpected twist.

Balenciaga sent platform versions of the shoes down the runway at its spring ’18 runway show, and the shoes sold out during pre-sale. While they clogs sold fast, the shoes inspired mixed reactions from fashion fans, with some maligning the quirky style and others appreciating the playful spin on the classic rubber shoe.

The Colorado-based brand has also generated recent buzz with its celebrity partnerships, working with influencers such as “Better Now” hitmaker Post Malone and “Santa Clarita Diet” actress Drew Barrymore. Given Post’s experimental style — he has face tattoos aplenty and often wears kooky pieces on the red carpet — it wouldn’t be so shocking to see him sporting this Pizzaslime x Crocs bag sometime soon.