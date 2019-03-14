Why Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon’s Mismatched Shoes Blunder Is Totally Relatable

As a newly minted member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon has jumped right into the Washington, D.C., whirlwind, logging long, schedule-packed days on Capitol Hill. So it’s no surprise that some small details get overlooked.

Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th District of Swarthmore, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the humorous moment when she realized she had been wearing mismatched shoes all day.

Posting two snaps of her fashion blunder — she had a black ballet flat on one foot and the same style in a navy-blue color on the other — she wrote, “People ask me all the time about the pace of things in DC. It’s 4:04PM and I just noticed that I have gone an entire day with two different shoes on.”

People ask me all the time about the pace of things in DC. It’s 4:04PM and I just noticed that I have gone an entire day with two different shoes on. pic.twitter.com/a5SciTpNJr — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) March 13, 2019

Her refreshingly relatable post clearly struck a chord, quickly racking up more than 13,000 likes. The comments section was also flooded with commiserating people who shared stories and photos of their own footwear mishaps to assure Scanlon that she was in good company.

One user even pointed out that the common time-saving strategy of busy people to buy a go-to shoe in multiple colors can sometimes backfire:

My sole sister!!!! 🤣Congresswoman, I learned the hard way that buying same shoe in different colors is not more efficient, it just leads to days like this, when you are too exhausted and it's dark when you get dressed in the AM — LK in LA🌊🌊🌊 (@LKushida) March 14, 2019

While Scanlon’s footwear flub was unintentional, the congresswoman was actually on-trend. In recent seasons, mismatched shoes — from sneakers and sandals to heels and loafers — have popped up all over the runways and in many brands’ collections. Celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Alexa Chung and Brooklyn Beckham have embraced the look on the red carpet, turning what was once considered a faux-pas into a fun-loving trend.

Nicole Kidman makes a statement at the 2017 Emmys in mismatched jeweled heels by Calvin Klein. CREDIT: Shutterstock

