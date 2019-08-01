Cole Haan Launches Grand Ambition Line of Women’s Comfort Shoes and Bags

Cole Haan has today launched one of its most ambitious comfort initiatives to date — Grand Ambition.

The collection of women’s styles offers today’s career woman a wardrobe of looks from leopard pumps to wedges, along with weekend styles that include leather sneakers and ballet flats. Each is infused with comfort technology created in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Biomechanics Laboratory.

Each shoe is designed from the inside out and incorporates an anatomical, molded, GRANDFØAM footbed for enhanced cushioning and flexibility, upper materials that naturally conform to the foot, and engineering that redistributes weight to propel wearers forward.

The collection also introduces Cole Haan’s newly elevated handbag line that includes satchels, bucket bags, backpacks, and crossbody bags in leather and neoprene, all designed to blend form with function, so nothing needs to be left behind.

Companion shoe and bag from Grand Ambition.

“Grand Ambition is breaking the mold and creating a new standard for women’s dress footwear and handbags,” said Scott Patt, chief creative officer. “The collection has been thoughtfully designed, crafted and engineered for the modern working woman — stylish, comfortable, versatile, and affordable yet luxurious with the capacity to accompany her and her extraordinary path.”

The collection, retailing from $150 to $220 for footwear and $48 to $398 for handbags, is available online and in U.S. and select international Cole Haan stores. Additional styles will launch in September.

As women continue to demand as much comfort as style in their footwear, brands that can deliver sophisticated silhouettes that seamlessly incorporate underfoot cushioning and flexibility, are garnering attention from Generation Z to baby boomers.

