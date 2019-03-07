Cole Haan Debuts Women’s Collection That Feels Like You’re Walking on Clouds

Cole Haan, which has been keeping people light on their feet with its signature Grand.ØS comfort technology, is launching Cloudfeel, a comfort system that targets women.

Mimicking the feeling of resting on a memory foam mattress, the series of three styles — an espadrille sandal, espadrille slide, espadrille — all are designed with Grand.ØS energy foam in the outsole, dual density internal wedge for comfort and support and rubber outsoles for durability and smooth transition from heel to toe.

The shoes retail for $90 to $100 are are available online.

Cole Haan has carved a niche in the fashion-comfort market with its offering of classic wear-to-work styles that sport lightweight flexible outsoles. These hybrid looks are the perfect travel shoe, easily worn for a day of city sightseeing to dinner out.

While the office dress code continues to relax for many companies, sneakers may not be appropriate. Here, these hybrid styles masquerade as dress looks while offering the ease and agility of athletic styles.

For those who remember the New York transit strike of the early ’80s, sneakers became a key mode of transportation for New Yorkers who found themselves trekking from borough to borough to work.

Now, hybrid footwear has taken over the space, giving consumers an opportunity to get the best of both worlds in just one pair of shoes.

Lightweight looks like these, also offered by a range of fashion and comfort brands, are also a great way for younger consumers to step into a pair of dress shoes for the first time.

