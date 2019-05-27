This Trendy Shoe Brand Is Now Fully Vegan

Trendy shoe label Call It Spring has gone fully vegan starting with its spring ’19 collection, the brand announced.

Owned by Aldo Group, Call It Spring already featured mostly vegan footwear and accessories — with 90% of its goods fitting the bill. Securing vegan materials for the remaining 10% of its wares required considerable planning, Monia Atijas, vice president of product and brand, explained.

“This has been a journey for Call It Spring. The first step, deciding to make vegan fashion more accessible for our customers, was an obvious one,” Atijas said in a release. “We then had to conduct a thorough assessment of all products, identify what materials and components needed to be replaced, develop a vegan policy that outlined what materials were no longer permitted, and devise steps to ensure all products would be entirely free from animal materials or derivatives.”

A model in vegan sandals from Call It Spring. CREDIT: Call It Spring

The Canadian label will include a “V” on its boxes, shoe soles and online product pages to help consumers identify vegan options. Non-vegan inventory from past collections is on markdown now.

Vegan footwear has been on the rise in recent years — with younger shoppers in particular demanding cruelty-free shoes. Stella McCartney continues to be the standard bearer for vegan shoes on the luxury end. But the number of affordably priced vegan options has catapulted, with fast-fashion brands like Marks & Spencer and Topshop putting out cruelty-free wares.

In addition to taking its footwear fully vegan, Call It Spring is making a broader push toward sustainability. The label’s working to source more sustainable materials for its coming collections, as well as to innovate more environmentally friendly products. As an Aldo Group brand, Call It Spring is part of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and has been certified climate neutral.

