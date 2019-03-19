Bride Discovers Secret Message From Her Late Mother on Her Wedding Heels

Bride-to-be Emma Letts of Leicestershire, England, received quite the surprise wedding present ahead of her ceremony set for August.

When a pair of custom-made pink suede heels unexpectedly arrived in the mail, Letts learned that her mother, who passed away in 2017, had secretly purchased the shoes for her and inscribed a special message on the soles.

“Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you,” the gold script read. “Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, Mum.”

Letts’ mother was battling terminal lung cancer when Emma become engaged in 2016 and hoped to be by the 38-year-old’s side on her big day, but she passed away in 2017. The story of her final gift to her daughter has since gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of people around the world.

The shoes’ designer, Amanda Weise of British bespoke bridal footwear brand Lace and Love, wrote in a Facebook post that the bride put down a deposit for the shoes — which are decorated with ornate gold and pearl ornaments on the heels — and unbeknownst to her, her mother later called to pay for the shoes and commission a special message to be added to them.

“Sadly her mum passed away before the shoes were finished, but we sent them out and I had a very emotional phone call when the client received her shoes,” Weise explained. “What a lovely thing for this mum to do, and I know these shoes will carry an even more special meaning to this client. Her mum will be right with her on her wedding day.”

In an interview with BBC, Letts said she was overwhelmed with emotion when learning of her mother’s sentimental surprise, which her fiancé, Richard, was apparently in on. “I started to cry. I was just absolutely in bits. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk,” Letts said. “It’s been so hard planning a wedding without having her with me, and I have had lots of tears.”

