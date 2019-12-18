Bottega Veneta’s New ‘Ramen Noodle’ Sandals Get Roasted on Instagram

Bottega Veneta’s shoes are among the most buzzed-about in fashion.

But according to Diet Prada, a popular Instagram account that follows the industry, and other social media users, the brand’s newest sandals bear at least a passing resemblance to ramen noodles.

Diet Prada posted a meme yesterday showing a side by side of uncooked ramen noodles and shoes from Bottega’s pre-fall ’20 collection. The unreleased mules have an open toe, a stiletto heel and an upper made of woven, yellowy beige leather.

Commenters were generally in agreement with Diet Prada’s assessment.

“The memes just make themselves at this point,” wrote @dannyartega_, while @eclairfifi replied: “uncanny.”

Some netizens put their own twists on the joke. “I preordered the pork flavor y’all know it’s the best,” quipped one commenter, while another wrote, “*runs to kitchen and looks for hot glue gun*.”

Others were quick to point out that the shoes also resembled Justin Timberlake’s curly blond locks during his NSYNC days.

“Makes me think of justin timberlake every time I see ramen noodles,” read one comment, while another netizen joked “it’s gonna be Maaayyy,” referring to a meme of Timberlake singing the NSYNC hit “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

Justin Timberlake at a charity basketball game in 2000. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ramen lookalike or not, Bottega seems to have cooked up a winning formula. Since creative director Daniel Lee came aboard in 2018, Bottega has been on a hot streak. Its mesh mules and square-toe sandals were all the rage this fall — and the buzz continued with the brand’s spring ’20 range.

Leonie Hanne wearing Bottega Veneta stretch sandals during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Bottega Veneta was the show of Milan Fashion Week and probably of the season (spring ’20),” said Alberto Oliveros, GMM at Kurt Geiger, who is responsible for buying across men’s, women’s and children’s shoes for Harrods. “Daniel Lee’s collection was fresh, cool and modern but stunning and commercial at the same time.”

A model on the runway at Bottega Veneta spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns Fashion, concurred, saying: “If [Lee] keeps moving the silhouettes on, while still maintaining that timeless luxury look that he has mastered, then Bottega Veneta is here to stay.”

Bottega’s shoes were coveted by a portion of Diet Prada’s follower, with multiple commenters saying they wanted to order the style. One user even said the ramen resemblance only made them more keen on the mules.

Flip through the gallery to see Bottega Veneta’s spring ’20 collection.

