These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Just Got a Leather Update for Fall

It’s safe to say Meghan Markle is a fan of comfortable shoes. She’s been spotted swapping out her heels for flats on multiple occasions, such as during her two-week royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry last fall. On her visit, the Duchess of Sussex wore the Birdies’ Starling Flat in velvet, which promptly sold out and was restocked months later. And now, the best-selling style has been released in leather for eager fans to sport this fall.

The new style comes in three colorways: cognac, taupe and black. In addition to featuring a leather upper, it also swaps out the brand’s signature satin lining for a leather lining underfoot — while still retaining the label’s plush seven-layer cushioning.

“We’re thrilled to be offering a leather style for the first time for customers who want something a little more substantial with the materials,” said Birdies co-founder Bianca Gates.

The indoor-outdoor slippers can be worn practically everywhere, from the office to after-work drinks and running errands. They retail for $165 and are available now on Birdies.com.

Birdies Starling Flat in black leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Birdies Starling Flat in Cognac leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Birdies Starling Flat in Taupe leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

According to Gates, the duchess has been pivotal in putting Birdies on the map since the brand was founded in 2015 (Markle has been wearing the flats even before she was royalty).

“It’s been tremendous having Meghan’s support,” she told FN. “As a brand, we stand by the convergence of style and substance in the products we make and experiences we provide. Meghan is someone who absolutely embodies that messaging. She’s beautiful, smart and a humanitarian. She’s also about empowering women to use their voices for good, and we very much believe in the same things. She’s really helped tell our story on a much broader scale.”

Meghan Markle wears Prince Harry’s Norrona Oslo jacket and Birdies slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Looks Chic in $140 Polka-Dot Blouse & Classic Pumps in London

7 Affordable Shoes Meghan Markle Loves

How I Did It: Two Female Execs Turn an ‘A-Ha Moment’ Into Meghan Markle-Approved Slippers