This Ballet Brand Is Putting Its Name to a Line of Cozy Slippers

Classic ballet brand Capezio has some new moves planned for fall ’19. The label is launching a companion collection of at-home lifestyle looks that are both cozy and comfortable.

Designed to transport women from the bedroom to barre class, the 12-style series features the season’s popular bootie silhouette, detailed with faux-fur trim, as well as versatile felt clogs with contoured footbeds inspired by the body in motion. The line’s versatility is enhanced with bottoms that range from soft soles to durable versions for indoor-outdoor wear.

Slippers are increasingly taking their place in footwear wardrobes. As more and more brands add versatile outsoles that allow them to be worn at home or on a morning run to Starbucks, the category continues to increase in popularity. Add the comfort features slippers are typically known for, including pillowlike underfoot cushioning and cozy uppers, and they become a must-have.

But don’t think slippers are just for cold-weather wear. There are lots of options for the warmer months that put the focus on versions in flip-flop silhouettes that are detailed in terrycloth for a spalike feeling. There are also lots of mocs and clog styles that are easy to slip on and off.

Remember, slippers are also an essential part of travel gear. No one wants to be caught in a hotel room barefoot. So be sure to pack a pair wherever you are headed.

