‘Shoe Condoms’ Are the New Festival Season Sneaker Accessory

A pair of white sneakers spotted at the 2018 Panorama Music Festival in New York.

“Ribbed for your leisure. 99% protection against STDs (Street Transmitted Dirt).”

Those are the selling points of Firebox’s so-called “shoe condoms” — a pair of elastic rubber sheaths intended to be rolled over sneakers, flats and other types of footwear to keep them protected from the outdoor elements.

Keep your shoes safe from STDs (Street Transmitted Dirt) with our new Shoe Condoms. Guaranteed 99.9% protection against mud, rain and wishing you’d picked the black Reebok Classics instead of the white ones. #PracticeSafeCrepshttps://t.co/PPPHP3zS0a pic.twitter.com/Nlb5xiHLep — Firebox.com (@firebox) May 20, 2019

The online retailer, which boasts the tagline “unusual gifts for people with imagination,” is selling the item to those who are looking to shield their designer kicks, white trainers and more from dirt and grime.

“There’s no remedy for getting mud caked into every nook and cranny of your Fila Disruptors,” the website read, referring to the sportswear brand’s popular chunky shoes, which were named FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year. “Luckily these ingenious ‘shoe condoms’ will keep you from ruining your beloved shoes.”

The non-slip accessory can withstand filthy sidewalks, rainy commutes, sodden ground and sticky floors. They’re not only waterproof, but also machine washable and dishwasher safe, including a resealable pouch so shoppers can keep the products close at hand.

Designed with sneakerheads and fashionistas in mind, the “shoe condoms” come just in time for festival season, with Governors Ball, Panorama, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza among this summer’s highly anticipated events. A set of two — one for each shoe — is available in medium (UK size 2.5 to 7.5) and large (UK size 8 to 11), with each retailing for $10.99.

Watch FN’s tips on how to take care of your sneakers in the summer.

