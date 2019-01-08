These 3-D Custom Insoles From Dr. Scholl’s Offer a One-of-a-Kind Fit

Dr. Scholl’s, known for its offering of footcare accessories, is expanding its footprint in the category with the debut of custom 3-D insoles.

The insole technology was developed by Wiivv Wearables Inc., a technology company that creates on-demand 3-D-printed gear that includes its own line of custom fit footwear.

Using a simple smartphone app, consumers can personalize their own design and order an insert mapped from 400 points on their feet.

“Dr. Scholl’s understands the importance of customization for a growing number of consumers,” said Claudia F. Metcalf, U.S. marketing director. “This new offering enables us to make inserts to the exact specifications of our customers’ feet, with just the right support in just the right places. Using Wiivv Fit Technology, we are bringing a custom 3-D experience to the reliable, comfortable inserts Dr. Scholl’s is known for.”

Dr. Scholl’s 3-D-printed insoles. CREDIT: Dr, Scholl's

According to Wiivv co-founder and CEO Shamil Hargovan, “What we pioneered at Wiivv is helping Dr. Scholl’s scale its custom business and meet the needs of consumers who are beginning to understand the benefits of custom manufacturing. We are a technology company, but we exist to add active and meaningful years to your life by making custom products one at a time, so that you can move, feel and live your best.”

The insoles are available in three-quarter full-length models for $99. Customers can start by downloading the Dr. Scholl’s Custom 3-D inserts app or on Drscholls.com, then capturing their feet with photos on their phone. The inserts arrive for free within 14 days and feature a 30-day money-back guarantee.

